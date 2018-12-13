With demand for all types of crossovers from mild to wild rising, it was only a matter of time before the Audi Q2 lineup included a high-performance model. Enter the Audi SQ2, a hot-rodded subcompact CUV powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. All that output is funneled to all four wheels via Quattro all-wheel drive.

The diminutive Audi’s thorough performance makeover includes a retuned suspension 0.8 inch lower than the standard Q2’s, retuned steering, and the ability to send 100 percent of the torque to the rear wheels. There are also some aerodynamic improvements said to make the SQ2 slipperier, as well as an Individual mode for the chassis-altering drive mode selector.

Outside, the SQ2 is distinguished by S-trademark quad exhaust tips and silver mirror caps, a longer roof spoiler, and Quattro badges on the rear doors, while the cabin gets sport seats, a fully digital cluster, and illuminated door sills. Other available features include Audi’s MMI interface with an 8.3-inch screen, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, LED headlights, and a full suite of active driver assists including automatic emergency braking.

Unfortunately, it’s pretty unlikely that we’ll see the SQ2 in North America. Audi had originally planned to bring its mainstream Q2 sibling stateside, but the sub-Q3 model has yet to appear on our side of the pond.