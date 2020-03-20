Call us rebels. That's because in spite of the timeworn idiom, we believe beggars can be choosers. That's why we're pleading with Audi to double down on its high-performance wagon assault on the United States by shipping over the smaller Audi RS4 Avant alongside the larger RS6.

What's got us giddy about the 450-hp RS4? Well, it's already awesome, but the new ABT Power S package makes it very much more so, blessing the all-wheel-drive wagon with nearly 80 extra horses courtesy of a new engine control unit, an extra water-cooler kit, and a revised air-intake cover. All in, an RS4 with the ABT Power S package nets a total of 523 ponies. Surely, the German tuning company is able to apply this kit to the mechanically similar Audi RS5 Coupe and Sportback, but neither would look quite as good as the RS4 Avant that ABT built to show off the Power S package.

See all 55 photos See all 55 photos

Combined with the tuning firm's Aero Components package, which includes the likes of front fender vents with carbon-fiber trim and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, the ABT RS4 Avant takes the handsome looks of the stock model and adds an extra dose of aggression. Complementing the car's racier looks is an equally bellicose growl thanks to a stainless-steel exhaust system, or so ABT claims. Regardless of sound, the kit's four, 4.0-inch carbon-fiber exhaust tips certainly look the business. As do the car's black wheels; ABT offers a handful of 20- and 21-inch options in the hue.

The company also affords its customers a handful of suspension upgrades, including height-adjustable springs and new anti-roll bars; we assume ABT employs thicker and/or lighter units than come stock, however, the company doesn't specify what exactly separates its bars. ABT doesn't ignore the RS4's interior, as the tuner offers a variety of carbon-fiber upgrades there, including for the steering wheel, shifter, and seatback shells.

More Videos 7 Reasons Why the Audi RS 5 Sportback Rocks Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx Sony Vision-S Concept Car 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll

None of this comes cheap, and a fully loaded ABT RS4 costs more than $34,000 in parts and installation alone (that sum includes Germany's 19 percent value-added tax). Factor in the more than $87,000 sticker price of a German-market RS4 Avant, and you're looking at a six-figure wagon. Audi already plans to sell the 591-hp 2021 RS6 Avant in the U.S. for $109,995. Sure, the RS6 is a little larger than the RS4 and it lacks some of the pizazz of the ABT RS4's exterior goodies, but it's also already slated for sale on our shores. We'll still beg, but if our only choice is to have one hot Audi wagon, we can live with that.