Audi RS6 GTO Concept Is a Modern Take on an ’80s Classic
This Audi wagon celebrates 40 years of Quattro.
The acronym GTO, or Gran Turismo Omologato, is commonly associated with Ferrari and Pontiac. However, the GTO moniker has been affixed to other cars, too. The Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO is one such example, and today it's been reimagined as the Audi RS6 GTO.
A group of Audi design students, led by the brand's head of design, were tasked with reimagining the 90 Quattro IMSA GTO to celebrate 40 years of Quattro. What they came up with is a modern-day homage to the iconic race car.
Details from the original car, such as the white center-lock wheels and huge side-exit exhausts, are featured on the new concept. The RS6's body is also widened, which gives the wagon a little extra menace—something it hardly needed. Additionally, the front bumper cover features a larger grille, the hood sports formal vents, and the car's red, white, and gray livery mimics the original racer's.
The interior is also redone. Gone are all of Audi's creature comforts. Instead, there's a roll cage where the rear bench once lived, while the driver and front passenger sit in racing buckets. Audi made no mention of powertrain improvements, so we can only assume the wagon keeps its stock 591-hp twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8. That's more than enough grunt for us. Any chance we can take this reborn GTO to the track, Audi?
