The pocket-rocket Audi RS3 is about to get even sharper performance. The Audi RS3 Nardo edition reaches a greater top speed than the standard model, and it has the styling details to match. A mere 200 units are marked for sale in the United States.

Audi increased the car's top speed to an electronically limited 174 mph. That's a 19-mph bump over the regular RS3. Engine output hasn't changed, though. The Nardo's turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine makes the same 394 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque as the standard RS3.

The limited model comes standard with a delectable-sounding sports exhaust system, which is normally an option on the RS3. This is not a feature you want to skip, as it gives the RS3 a commanding roar befitting of its 3.6-second 0-60 mph time.

Fittingly, the 2020 Audi RS3 Nardo edition receives a Nardo Gray exterior paint color with Black Optic trim. The black accents can be found everywhere from the 19-inch wheels to the rear lip spoiler, exterior mirror housings, exhaust tips, and the exterior Audi rings and badges. Red brake calipers finish off the look.

More Videos Audi RS 3 Sportback 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Running Footage

Inside the cabin, you'll find RS embroidered floor mats and faux-suede knee pads with special red stitching. Other red accents can be found on the air vents and seat belts. Carbon-fiber inlays should give the cabin some extra pizzazz. Audi's best technologies come standard on the Nardo edition, including the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, and an infotainment system with navigation and handwriting recognition technology. The setup is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Get ready to pounce, because the Audi RS3 Nardo edition is arriving at dealerships in the U.S. now. Priced at $60,895, the special edition is $3,700 more expensive than the base RS3. Considering all the standard features you get, and the additional speed, we're tempted to think it's worth the extra coin.