The Audi R8 mid-engined sports car may gain a special variant that honors the Nürburgring. Well, that's if the German brand's recent trademark for "R8 Green Hell" with the European Union Intellectual Property Office is anything to go by. The R8 is no stranger to the German track colloquially referred to as the "Green Hell." Audi spent time developing the sports car at the Nürburgring and even went so far as to lap the battery-electric R8 E-Tron prototype around the track.

More Videos 2017 Audi R8 V10 (Plus) Hot Lap! Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx Sony Vision-S Concept Car 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll

What might Audi pack into a possible R8 Green Hell to separate it from the more run-of-the-mill R8? Probably less weight and more power from the model's already mighty 5.2-liter V-10 engine, which pumps out 602 horsepower in the high-end Performance model. Of course, this is all conjecture on our part, as it's entirely possible that Audi simply registered to trademark "R8 Green Hell" for no reason related to a production vehicle. After all, it's not uncommon for brands to apply for trademarks in order to claim a name before another brand is able to do so.

Furthermore, if the name is applied to a future R8 model, it may serve as a European-only model given the fact Audi has yet to register R8 Green Hell with the likes of United States Patent and Trademark Office. An Audi USA spokesperson informed us via email that the American arm of the four-ring brand is "not aware of anything with that name. "

Unfortunately, we have a feeling that whatever becomes of the R8 Green Hell moniker, we won't see it in the U.S.