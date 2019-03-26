Audi Confirms A4-Sized e-tron GT Electric Sedan

Audi is in the middle of an EV push—many more details on which can be found in our recent report on the state of the brand—and it’s now confirmed it will add an A4-sized electric sedan, according to a report in Autocar. As we’ve reported, the car won’t arrive until 2023 at the earliest, though, at which point it will take on the The Tesla Model 3, which was the best-selling luxury vehicle in the U.S. last year.

The new car will slot under the e-tron GT, which is about the size of the A6. Both electric sedans will sit on the PPE platform shared with Porsche. “There will be [electric] SUVs and low-floor sporty cars such as the e-tron GT, which is our ‘halo’ car,” Audi design boss Marc Lichte told Autocar. “There will be an e-tron GT in the [A4- sized] segment as well. We’re working on this right now.” The new car could be called the e4, the A4 e-tron—or something completely different.

The e-tron family starts rolling out this year. The large e-tron crossover goes on sale in the U.S. in the middle of the year, and the e-tron Sportback arrives in early 2020. The e-tron GT hits the scene at the end of 2020, followed by the Q4 E-Tron that has been confirmed for Europe in 2021 or later. Audi has big plans to achieve by 2025, by which time it hopes to have 12 pure EVs on the market and for one in three cars it sells to have some form of electrified powertrain.