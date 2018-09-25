Auction Find! Ballin’ on a Budget 575-Horsepower Mercedes-Benz SL500

On this episode of “Hot Rod Garage,” Tony Angelo and Lucky Costa take a trip to a local SoCal auto auction with a stack of cash and some high hopes of finding a muscle car.

After money changed hands and the dust settled, the guys left with a 1991 Mercedes-Benz SL500, not our typical project!

Watch Angelo and Costa get the SL500 back into driving shape, and then cram in a 575-hp Toyota 2JZ-GTE turbocharged, six-cylinder in place of the tired German V-8.

Once the car is an absolute screamer, the guys go on the hunt to find some ’80s exotics and show them what this old ’Benz can do!

Watch Lucky and Tony work their magic in a new episode now available on Motor Trend.