Attend Motor Trend Group’s Inaugural Japanese Automotive Invitational at Pebble Beach

If you’re an automotive enthusiast, it’s certain that you’ll find something you like during Monterey Car Week. This year, that goes doubly so for fans of classic Japanese cars. Motor Trend Group, of which Automobile is a part, is hosting its first Japanese Automotive Invitational car show August 25 and 26, adjacent to the Infiniti Pavilion just outside the grounds of Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Cars on display are sourced from private collections as well as museums, automakers, and restoration shops. Among the vehicles set to attend are a first-generation Infiniti Q45t, Infiniti’s Prototype 9 concept (revealed last year at Pebble Beach), a Toyota 2000 GT, Datsun 240Z Safari tribute car, and Dan Gurney’s Toyota Eagle MkIII IMSA GTP championship-winning car. In addition, expect tens of other collector-grade road and race cars from such automakers as Honda, Mazda, Isuzu, and Nissan. A presentation with various expert speakers on Japanese classics will also coincide with the show.

“Japan’s size and culture, the refined yet organic creativity of its designers, and its cutting-edge technology have played a major role in shaping the car in recent decades,” remarked Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance chairman Sandra Button in a statement. “I’m proud that many of the Japanese cars that have contributed to our automotive history will be showcased here during Pebble Beach Automotive Week.”

The Japanese Automotive Invitational is the latest in a line of free-to-attend events on the Monterey Peninsula during Car Week, a refreshing opportunity as ticket prices for headlining shows continue to climb out of the reach of many would-be attendees. For example, general admission tickets for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance start at $325, but rise to $375 on August 1.

The Japanese Automotive Invitational runs from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, August 25 and 8 am to 6 pm on Sunday, August 26. Motor Trend editor-in-chief Ed Loh will be on-hand Saturday, along with live entertainment and the “Honorary Medallion” award announcement. Learn more about the event at JAIPebbleBeach.com and make plans to see us there!