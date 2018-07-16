Aston Martin Volante Vision Concept Reaches for the Sky

Aston Martin is reaching for new heights with its Volante Vision Concept. The luxury British marque is teaming up with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions, Cranfield University, and Rolls-Royce to bring fancy personal aircraft to a sky above you.

The near future concept is a flying autonomous hybrid-electric vehicle for urban and inter-city air travel that seats three adults. Aston Martin’s sci-fi concept will have vertical take-off and landing abilities and no other propulsion details were announced at this time.

“With the population in urban areas continuing to grow, congestion in towns and cities will become increasingly demanding. We need to look at alternative solutions to reduce congestion, cut pollution, and improve mobility,” said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin President and CEO in a statement.

Palmer believes the Volante Vision concept will have a powerful and immediate effect on our world due to overpopulation in our society. With cities and towns growing, this concept will ensure that it will offer an exhilarating alternative transportation solution for consumers around the world. In order to reduce the amount of traffic congestion, this concept is crucial.

“We are at the beginning of a new generation of urban transportation, vertical mobility is no longer a fantasy. We have a unique chance to create a luxury concept aircraft that will represent the ultimate fusion of art and technology,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer. “We have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering, and beauty that shape our cars.”

Professor Iain Gray, Director of Aerospace at Cranfield University is thrilled to be working with Aston Martin to tackle this incredible idea and challenge.

“The Volante Vision Concept exemplifies Cranfield’s unique capabilities in digital aviation, autonomous systems and the electrification of aerospace, and is an excellent example of how the University combines cutting-edge research, academic rigor, and real-world application,” said Gray in a release.

Will the Aston Martin Volante Vision Concept fly? Only time—and a whole lot of investment money will tell.