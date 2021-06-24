Aston Martin’s Latest Q Creation Honors the Company’s Oldest Car

A century ago, Aston Martin's A3 was a state-of-the-art sporting machine. Known as chassis no. 3, but commonly referred to by its alphanumeric designation, this roadster was the third of five prototypes that helped to launch the brand in the early 1920s. Now, the company is paying tribute to this oldest surviving Aston Martin with a special Vantage Roadster commissioned by a dealership in the United Kingdom and brought to life by Q.

The Vantage Roadster doesn't exactly capture the overall look of the spindly vintage racer, but it does have a number of tasteful elements that clearly honor its ancestor. The aluminum grille surround and the fender panels are a nod to A3's bare metal hood. A smattering of bronze-colored bits—such as the brake calipers, the control knobs within the car's cabin, and so forth—complement A3's bronze elements. The interior is a tasteful mix of Obsidian Black with Chestnut Tan leather accents and contrast stitching.