The Next Aston Martin Vanquish Will Go Mid-Engine!

Feast your eyeballs on the Vanquish Vision Concept, which will become the first series-production mid-engine supercar from Aston Martin. The stunner of a concept revives the Vanquish name and joins the Lagonda All-Terrain concept and AM-RB 003 hypercar on the buzzworthy Aston stand at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. The racing green Vanquish Vision sports aggressively sculpted front fenders with slots cut in them that Aston says allow occupants to see the tires, and most important, it will be powered by a new turbocharged V-6 engine that also features in the 003, albeit with hybrid assistance.

Unfortunately, there aren’t very many other specifics in play just yet, although we do know that unlike the all-carbon fiber construction of the Valkyrie and the AM-RB 003, the Vanquish Vision features a bonded-aluminum structure. The car is being developed by a team led by Max Szwaj, Aston’s chief technical officer. “Creating a car like this for Aston Martin is a challenge I have relished since joining back in 2017. Although it takes Aston Martin into new territory, it does so with the benefit of hard-won knowledge, ground-breaking ideas and an uncompromising mindset,” said Szwaj in a statement. “The full engineering story of this car is yet to be told, but what you see here should tell you this car will not only compete at the highest level, but it will do so in a manner and style unique to Aston Martin.”

The new Vanquish will thrust Aston right into the thick of things with its competitors from Maranello and Sant’Agata Bolognese, both of whom have fielded razor-sharp mid-engine supercars for decades—to say nothing of the folks in Woking, too—as well as give more tangible truth to Aston’s push to become much more than a purveyor of fast grand tourers. One thing’s for sure, we can’t wait to see the Vanquish in the flesh, and eventually from behind the wheel.