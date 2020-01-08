New Aston Martin V12 Speedster Seems Like It Will Be Amazing

Got a need for speed? Yes, please! Something wicked this way comes—a new Aston Martin V12 Speedster has been confirmed. The sleek two-seater is a tribute to the marque's 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 and infused with the spirit of the C100 Speedster concept—that's what's pictured above—first seen in 2013. All we have at this point is the below sketch, but if you like sports cars without a roof, grab a helmet and get ready to drop some serious loot. Gaydon states that only 88 of these British babies will be built—by hand, of course. The in-house bespoke service Q by Aston Martin are crafting the V12 Speedster and orders are now being taken with deliveries to start in early 2021.

Like the limited-edition and $1.7-million 2021 McLaren Elva Hypercar, the open-cockpit Speedster is stated to combine aviation and motorsport technology and should be able to fly around a track with grace, gusto, and speed. And like the DB11 and Lagonda before it, a new 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 is included and will drop around 690 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The monster engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission mounted toward the car's rear. And there's no top to get in the way of the engine's aural fury on its way to the ears of the lucky driver and passenger.

The C100 Speedster centenary concept (we popped some pics in the gallery) packed a 6.0-liter V-12 from the Vantage GT3 under its hood, as well as a sweet six-speed manual transmission. The concept's interior featured bolstered race seats trimmed in both Alcantara and Bridge of Weir leather, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a minimalist dashboard. We imagine the new V12 Speedster will get more of the same and then some. Bring it, Aston Martin.