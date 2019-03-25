Aston Martin Teases Ultra-Limited DBS GT Zagato Sketches

Now here’s something we haven’t seen before – purchasing Aston Martins as a pair. As part Zagato’s centennial celebration, the storied Italian design house has teamed up with Aston Martin for a limited run of reissued DB4 GTs alongside a Zagato-fied DBS Superleggera. Both cars are sold in pairs under the forthcoming DBZ Centenary Collection for a cool $8 million, but until now, we’d only seen the DB4 GT portion. Aston just released renderings of the complementary DBS, and it’s as wild as you’d expect.

While you could never blame Aston for a lack of beautiful, jaw-dropping designs, the British brand has gone on quite the stylistic bender recently. The new Valkyrie hypercar and mid-engined Vanquish concept are one of the most striking Astons in history, and from the looks of the DBS GT Zagato, things aren’t calming down any time soon.

While this is just a rendering and still very conceptual, we expect the final product to be just as breathtaking. From the blade slicing just behind the front wheel, to the forward-jutting grille, it’s a very aggressive design. It’s designed as a modern take on the DB4 GT, even down to Zagato’s iconic double-bubble roof.

Beyond this sketch, we’re not privy to any mechanical specifications, but expect each DBS GT Zagato to pack the same 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 as the regular DBS, albeit with a smidge more power than the 715-hp rating of the DBS. The new bodywork should shed a few pounds as well, so performance will likely improve as well.

They’re only making 19 of these, and remember, if you want to be part of the lucky few, you have to pony up roughly $8 million for the pair.