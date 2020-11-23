Buy an Aston Martin Luxury Condo, Get a Free DBX, DB11, or Vulcan

Aston Martin has designed everything from hypercars to submarines, and recently the sports car maker dipped its toes in the architectural space with a multi-million-dollar house in New York. But behind the scenes, Aston has been working on a much bigger project—66 stories bigger. The British marque has partnered with a major developer to build the first Aston Martin-branded luxury residential tower in Miami, Florida. Aston Martin will design the interior and supply limited edition cars for the most expensive units.

The project was set in motion way back in 2016, when Aston partnered with G & G Business Developments to construct a luxury high-rise, following the lead of other premium car brands such as Ferrari and Porsche. Set to open in 2022, Aston Martin Residences Miami occupies a highly coveted piece of real estate along the waterfront of Biscayne Bay. The building offers a wide range of units, from a one-bedroom condo to a three-floor, 27,000-square-foot penthouse. That's a considerable gap, and the difference in size is reflected in the pricing. That one-bedroom unit starts at $970,000, while the residence at the tippy top lists for $50 million. One bonus to buying the big-dog penthouse is it comes with an Aston Martin Vulcan, a front-engine, track-only coupe limited to just 24 copies.

But even if you don't spring for the most expensive unit in the building you can still get a limited edition Aston. Buyers of Signature Series residences can choose between a DB11 coupe or DBX SUV in a special Riverwalk Edition. Each model is limited to 47 units, and features unique styling touches inside and out. The interior of the building itself will be styled by Aston Martin's design department, led by Marek Reichman. Each space will be graced by shapely Aston design cues, but the styling will also be influenced by Miami's tropical setting.