Aston Martin’s Lagonda All-Terrain Concept Looks Ready for Mars

Do you remember the Lagonda Vision Concept coupe that made its debut at last year’s Geneva auto show? Well, Aston Martin’s offshoot luxury-EV brand is back with an All-Terrain Concept that looks like a cross between a luxury SUV, a Guardians of the Galaxy starfighter, and a futuristic hearse. If this is what future Lagondas will look like, you can sign us up.

Lagonda production is expected to start in St. Athan, Wales, in 2022 and its new concept showcases its latest electrification and autonomous-driving technologies, says Lagonda. The luxury all-terrain vehicle is touted as suitable for transporting its occupants to locations as diverse as red-carpet events and remote scientific research labs. We can definitely see it cruising a lunar landscape—or even a Martian one.

The Concorde is said to have inspired the first Vision concept, while Lagonda cites super yachts as the muse for the All-Terrain. The battery pack is located in the floor, and the luxe-UV has rear-hinged back doors that combined with hinged, upward swinging sections of the roof to offer easier access. Around back, the clamshell rear hatch incorporates a light strip that reflects the light from LEDs to keep the illumination source hidden.

There’s also a platform that slides out from under the cargo floor to serve as a vantage point for the fantastic vistas Lagonda imagines the vehicle will inhabit. The four-seat vehicle is said to cater equally to both front and rear riders in the cashmere-lined cabin. The front seats are designed to rotate so they can face the rear occupants while in autonomous mode, but Lagonda says it would expect this vehicle’s theoretical owner to choose to drive more often than in the Vision concept. While it is now common to leave your keys in your pocket to start your vehicle, Lagonda says it plans to make the All-Terrain’s key a piece of theater; electromagnets will allow it to hover between the front seats when it’s put in place for operation. That’s sure to impress your friends when you pick them up for the latest movie premiere—if not your kids when you knock the key out of place as you reach to pass out snacks.