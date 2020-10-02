This Aston Martin-Designed Sylvan Rock House Is a Cool $7.7 Million

An Aston Martin . . . house? This isn't a bad joke about the size of the Aston Martin DBX SUV, but instead a collaboration between an architecture firm and Aston's in-house design department, Aston Martin Design. Recognizing that the aura of refinement and luxury that a brand like Aston Martin exudes, the company's design operation has branched out of late, lending the Aston Martin name and design talent to vehicles like the Airbus ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter and the Brough Superior AMB 001 motorcycle. The company's even put its name on a luxury residential building in Miami, the Aston Martin Residences. But the Sylvan Rock house is so far unique, boasting of its Aston Martin design and looking as angular and striking as the company's famous Lagonda sedan.

The house—which isn't yet built, as the images here are just renders—will be located on a 55-acre property in Rhinebeck, New York, which is about 90 minutes from New York City. There's a main house of 5,983 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms in total. Three guest lodges, an 873-square-foot pool house, and even a treehouse (a word that doesn't really do the structure justice); all total 8,430 finished square feet.

The design is angular, with the sort of retro-tinged modern aesthetic you'd expect from a collaboration like this. Massive floor-to-ceiling windows dominate most rooms, and dark wood paneling on walls and the ceiling in many rooms add some warmth to the sleek furnishings displayed. Think luxury destination hotel, and that's the idea here.

See all 23 photos

But we're car people, and the Sylvan Rock house doesn't disappoint. Three cars can fit in the house's "Gallery Garage," separated from a comfortable living room by a wall of windows with crosshatched wood elements. This is a display space, it seems, not a home mechanic's dream garage, but surely the architects would tweak it to your heart's content if you wanted to add some tool chests and a lift or three. Another car stows in a carport nearby. If you'd like a specially-specified Aston Martin DBX to compliment the home, it's available for an additional charge.

Interested? The property is "offered at $7,700,000." For the ultimate Aston Martin collector with a numerically modest collection, this might be the home.