We try to avoid tired James Bond references in our Aston-Martin articles, so please pardon us when we say that the DBX has been handed over to Q for a little customization. No ejector seats or harpoon guns to be found here—but there is an awful lot of carbon fiber.

"Q by Aston Martin" is the British brand's bespoke-build program, which allows customers to choose from a selection of off-the-shelf upgrades ("Q Collection") or have their car completely custom decorated ("Q Commission"). The DBX that will be shown at Geneva is an example of the former, with a host of upgrades that any DBX buyer can specify.

From the outside, the DBX Q features Satin Xenon gray paint with carbon fiber trim, anodized tread and sill plates, and 22" wheels painted in gloss black. Interior delights include door panels and center console covered in carbon fiber, the latter boasting a patterned finish that requires 90 hours of five-axis milling. Competing for your eye-time are machined aluminum trim pieces set into the Obsidian Black leather.

All of these upgrades are available for order on the $192,986 Aston-Martin DBX, though it's much more likely buyers will create their own combinations. "The example shown today is just one sphere of inspiration that can be explored," says Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's Chief Creative Officer. "I fully expect to see a wide and broad variety of creations over the coming months."

Potential DBX buyers, it sounds to us like you've just been issued a challenge.