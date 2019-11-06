Aston Martin's all-new and first-ever SUV—the DBX will make its global debut in Beijing, China, on November 20. We've seen plenty of camouflaged photos of the sporty SUV with its sleek, low roofline, though not the DBX itself. So, in the meantime, here is a closer look at the Aston Martin's incredible interior.

Well, here is a view of the DBX's interior . . . from the back seat of the cabin looking forward. It's apparent that the SUV will have an epic sunroof, a lot of leather and suede-like materials, and modern detailing. The handcrafted interior looks super luxurious and was clearly designed to make its occupants feel right at home. Being a passenger would definitely not be a bad thing here, but you or a friend will need at least $189,900 for the privilege.

The dashboard is naturally driver-friendly with new digital screens, and Aston claims that every button and dial is easy to find and reach thanks to months of hands-on testing. The DBX also features a "floating" center console with storage space below for larger items like a handbag, water bottles, and the like.

We already know that a mighty 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 producing 550 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque will live just ahead of that dashboard. Oh, and the SUV will also be available with a fancy pet-friendly package and three different custom child seats for kids of all sizes. As for adults of all sizes, Aston Martin notes that the "DBX has been created to meet the needs of the 99th percentile male to the 5th percentile female; an incredibly broad set of requirements." We take this to mean that the DBX will be roomy, as an SUV should be to be at all worth its extra heft and such. Aston Martin is claiming "class-leading front and rear legroom" and a "fantastic feeling of airiness," boasts that we'll judge for ourselves when we finally get to check out the SUV in person after it's revealed in China this month.