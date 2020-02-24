Aston Martin's Gorgeous DBX by Q Is Packed with Carbon Fiber

Aston Martin will customize your vehicle pretty much any way you want through its Q program. For the first time, the Aston Martin DBX receives the bespoke treatment, and the result is an SUV with a painstakingly designed interior. It's stunning on its own, but it's also intended to be a showcase for what Q can do for you.

This one-off DBX looks stealthy in a special Satin Xenon Grey paint job and 22-inch gloss black wheels. The color scheme complements all the carbon fiber you'll find on the exterior and interior. Along with a carbon-fiber exterior pack, there's herringbone carbon fiber on the floor of the storage compartment, and a special carbon-fiber finish on the center console and door trims. Making the finish requires laying 280 individual layers of the weave by hand, as well as 12 hours of curing and 90 hours of five-axis milling.

We'll see the special DBX on display at the Geneva Motor Show starting March 4. Aston Martin hasn't said how much an SUV fitted with these features would cost, but it's safe to say it would be much more than the model's $192,986 starting price. The Aston Martin DBX, packing a 550-hp V-8 engine, arrives in North America in the second half of 2020. In the meantime, check out our prototype first drive here.