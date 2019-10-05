The Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato Is a $7.4 Million Jewel

If you want 18-karat-gold wing badges on a Supernova Red Aston Martin, here's your car: The new DBS GT Zagato, the buyers of which also happen to receive a gorgeous DB4 GT Zagato Continuation. The pricey pairing completes the DBZ Centenary Collection, which bundles both cars for $7.4 million plus tax. Only 19 such pairings will be offered in celebration of nearly six decades of collaboration with Zagato.

Under the hood, the DBS GT Zagato packs a retuned version of the Superleggera's 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 that now delivers 760 horsepower. The DB4 GT Zagato Continuation receives a 4.7-liter inline-six with nearly 400 horses, and which is paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

Aside from the mighty engine and its exclusive Supernova paint, the DBS GT also gets a wide, black anodized active front grille; a carbon-fiber roof and rear diffuser; gold side strakes; turbine-look taillights; and Satin Black and Gold wheels with center-locking nuts—plus massive gold brake calipers emblazoned with the Aston Martin logo. If looks could kill, you'd be dead already.

The cabin is a veritable sea of Spicy Red leather on the seats, doors, and dashboard. The special DBS also has carbon-fiber paddle shifters, a red and black steering wheel, and gold knobs and gold trim. The center console also features carbon fiber and 3D-printed bits that took roughly 100 hours to create. If you're not into gold—and unless you're Ludacris or Liberace, maybe you aren't—the special goodies can be made from carbon or aluminum instead.

If you need more, well, more for this hand-built thoroughbred, Aston Martin's Q customization service would be delighted to hook you up—for extra scratch, of course. If you order now, your DB4 GT Zagato Continuation car will be delivered in time for the holidays, while the accompanying DBS will arrive sometime in the New Year.