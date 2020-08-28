This 30+ MPH, $46,000 Aston Martin DB5 Is the Perfect EV for a Speed-Mad Kid
This little drivable DB5 tribute car combines classic styling with truly electrifying performance.
The Aston Martin DB5 is an icon, and rightfully so. But how to share its delightful driving experience with a younger generation? The Little Car Company and Aston Martin got together and cooked up a scaled-down car you'd be hard-pressed to call a "toy" with a straight face. The DB5 Junior, as its called, can hit 30 mph in its unrestricted drive mode—not fast by conventional car standards, but no Power Wheels can touch this $46,000 EV. And there's an even faster version.
As an electric vehicle, it's also a zero-emissions vehicle. The DB5 Junior packs a 6.7-hp electric motor and sufficient battery power to provide a claimed 20-mile maximum range. Novice Mode limits power to just 1.3 hp, a 12-mph top speed, and a 100-foot operating radius from the "remote kill switch." If your child or jealous neighbor makes a break for it in the DB5 Junior and exceeds that distance, it'll shut down and come to a full stop.
Expert Mode increases the available power and enables the aforementioned 30-mph top speed, all indicated by functional Smiths gauges that even include a Smiths clock. And there's a Race Mode that synchronizes the top speed of the DB5 Junior with any of The Little Car Company's other vehicles for a fair race. Perhaps you can build a scale model of Circuit de la Sarthe for your children to compete on, or maybe a re-created Mario Kart track. Either way, an adult could even serve as a riding mechanic, since there's enough room in this li'l Aston for an adult and child to sit side-by-side.
If that's not wild enough, for $59,000 or so the Junior can be had in Vantage spec. That brings a truly incredible 13.4 hp, a limited-slip differential, a carbon-fiber body, more range (up to 40 miles), and a top speed the company hasn't even tested yet.
It sounds like buying a Junior is just the beginning of the potential spend. A huge amount of accessories are planned, such as car covers, tool kits, and custom license plates. If you own a real DB5, you even have the option of having the Junior's chassis number match yours, and if you wanted to go a step further, you can catch the ahead-of-the-curve Junior by having a full-size vintage Aston converted to an EV by the factory. The Little Car Company, by the way, built the Bugatti Baby II a while back, so this isn't the first wild miniature car it has created. The order books open on August 27, and only a limited number will be built.