Even the least expensive Aston Martin—the Vantage—starts at well over six figures. What's an Aston Martin fan not that flush to do? Well, there's always the used car market. Or perhaps the nearly $75,000 AMR-C01 racing simulator.

See all 18 photos

Aston worked with Curv Racing Simulators to build what it calls the "ultimate in luxury Esports experiences." Consider it the Aston Martin Valkyrie of simulators. It just so happens the seating position of the AMR-C01 happens to mirror that of the Valkyrie's, too.

As its high price suggests, Aston's racing simulator is a truly high-end product that's built around a race-car-like carbon-fiber monocoque. To ensure no one confuses it with any lesser product, the AMR-C01 incorporates a front-end design that mimics the grille of Aston Martin's cars.

With its massive screen, racing-style steering wheel, and thinly padded seat, the AMR-C01 is arguably the closest one can get to owning a new Aston Martin for less than $100,000. Sure, it won't get you from point A to point B in the real world, but it will give you the non-stop thrill of virtually driving one of Aston Martin's race cars on the track.