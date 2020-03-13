Rem D Koolhaas' Lo Res Car, on display now at the Petersen Automotive Museum, is what happens when you take the vaporwave aesthetic to its logical conclusion. Marcelo Gandini's iconic Lamborghini Countach design has been subjected to what Koolhaas calls deresolution, which means that the artist has reduced the iconic supercar's form to the purest shape possible.

Koolhaas didn't entirely sacrifice functionality in the name of form, however. Rather than having traditional doors, Lo Res Car's entire body lifts up, enabling the driver and passenger to enter. It's also an actual running, driving car, using an electric motor to power the front wheels, although its top speed is limited to 31 mph. This isn't the only one of its kind, either. Three prototypes exist in total, in addition to an initial original example.

The Lo Res Car's body is made from translucent smoked polycarbonate laid over a steel frame. Koolhaas designed the vehicle to accommodate two occupants, seated in tandem. The driver steers the car via a hexagonal steering wheel. We imagine blind spots are nearly nonexistent, provided that the panels are easy enough to see through. The tip of the wedge is branded with a glowing UN, which stands for "United Nude," the artist's shoe brand.

That's right, Koolhaas is on the fashion scene as well, and he knows what's cool. That's why Lo Res Car is a pop culture icon as well—rapper Rich the Kid employed Lo Res Car in his Freezer music video. In fact, the low-resolution and waporwave looks have taken the public by storm; Tesla's Cybertruck is a great example of a vehicle that has embraced the minimalistic look of the final two decades of the 1900s. However, Koolhaas got on this trend much earlier, finishing his conceptual vehicle in 2015.

The exhibit also has a non-moving medium resolution version of the Lo Res Car on display. This installation, called Lo Res Car Sculpture, represents a halfway point in the Countach's transformation from road car to polygon. Koolhaas has created small bucks representing different stages of the deresolution process, which are on display beside the actual finished product.

Lo Res Car shares its exhibit space with another minimalistic ride. Artist Joey Ruiter's vision of disruptive automotive forms is actualized with the Consumer car, which breaks down the automobile to the most basic components. It effectively just has a drivetrain, suspension, brakes, four wheels, a body, the necessary controls, and a rear seat. The only "extra" thing about it are its LED lights, producing 54,000 lumens.

Ruiter's vehicle, called Consumer, is just that. It's designed to reduce the car down to only what is of utmost necessity, its diminutive shape calling to mind a boxy Star Wars mouse droid. Consumer weighs in around 1,300 lb, so we imagine it'd be pretty fun to drive. A helmet is necessary, however, since there's no windshield.

Ruiter has another project on display at the Petersen that is anything but small. The Reboot Buggy is a minimalist off-road machine. Powered by a small block Chevrolet V-8 producing 470 hp, this is certainly the beastliest of vehicles on display. A three-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels. Its mid-engine layout makes the Reboot Buggy a sort-of any-terrain supercar.

In an Instagram post, Ruiter said that he and Koolhaas hope that "inspirational thinking like the Lo-res car push us to think differently about technology, art, fashion, and automotive design." Both artists have celebrated the Cybertruck on social media, so it seems that they can consider their efforts to be a success.

If you want to take a gander at these cyberpunk rides, head over to the Petersen Automotive in Los Angeles while they're still on display. The Disruptors exhibit is open now through the end of March 2020.