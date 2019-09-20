Electric Rivian Vans Will Soon Deliver Your Amazon Packages

Tesla's semi may have picked up quite a few early customers, but EV startup Rivian has just secured a massive order from Amazon. The e-commerce giant has requested 100,000 units of the just-revealed Rivian electric delivery van, and it won't be very long before we see them on the road.

Rivian's electric commercial vans will begin delivering packages to customers in 2021, Amazon said in a statement. The company aims to have 10,000 copies of the vehicles on the road as early as 2022, and all 100,000 vans will arrive by 2030. Amazon says this is the largest order of electric delivery vehicles to date. The order is part of Amazon's plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. When all 100,000 Rivian electric vans are on the road, Amazon says it will net savings of 4 million metric tons of carbon per year.

The partnership between Amazon and Rivian has been moving quickly. It was just this February that Amazon announced it was the leading contributor in a $700 million round of investment in the EV startup. Amazon says it has injected $440 million into the budding company to accelerate the development of electric vehicles, but then another major player joined the game in April. Ford dropped $500 million into Rivian and said it would adopt Rivian's flexible skateboard platform for a new electric vehicle.

In 2018, Rivian showed off its own all-electric pickup truck and SUV. These are slated to enter production in late 2020.