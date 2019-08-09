That’s got to be the real thing, no way that’s a toy, I thought to myself when viewing pictures of this handcrafted 1:8 scale 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster model. Well, I was wrong, it’s not a toy for starters, it’s a model crafted by Bristol, England-based company Amalgam Collection. They specialize in making some of the most detailed, high-quality model cars you will ever see ranging from 1:4 to 1:18 scale.

This model of a 356A Porsche features cool dual exhaust pipes that come through the rear bumper over-riders, as well as the removable windscreen and fixed bucket seats. The real car featured windscreens instead of roll-up windows in the door, something present in the model. The driver could take these on and off depending on how they wanted to drive the car whether that’d be racing or cruising.

The process for creating a model like this starts with Amalgam digitally scanning the real-life models of the vehicle in order to produce the most accurate casts possible before sending the blueprints to one of their workshops in Pecs, Hungary or Chang An, China. To top it off Porsche has a hand in the build process in order to ensure that every single little detail is correct by providing as much history and info on the vehicle as they can.

Read More

McLaren’s Latest Model Is Perfect for Your Five-Year-Old

Hot Wheels ID Review: The Future of Diecast Cars Is Super Cool

There’s Now a Full-Size Lego Honda Civic Type R

This is why this little Porsche carries the price tag of $11,316, yes you heard that right. I thought it was expensive at first as well but after really seeing the amount of care that goes into crafting these models it starts to make sense. From functioning headlights to automatic doors controlled via remote control, there is a real art to it that any person, not just a car enthusiast, can appreciate.