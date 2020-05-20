This Impeccable Vintage Jaguar E-Type Can Be Yours for Under a Grand
Amalgam Collection's miniature classic is cheap for an E-Type, but pricey for a toy.
Psst—wanna to buy a vintage Jaguar E-Type Roadster for $740 bucks? It has a new paint job, wire wheels, fresh rubber, and a spotless interior. One tiny caveat, emphasis on the tiny: It is 1:18 scale. Even though the magnificent model from Amalgam Collection can fit inside of a shoebox, the craftsmanship is superb, and its components were tooled up with help from Jaguar itself.
The Bristol, U.K.-based Amalgam workshop has been crafting miniature classics since 1985, and its latest creation scales down one of the most beautiful cars in the world—the E-Type Roadster—for your desktop. To achieve its mini-E's exacting details, Amalgam worked with Jaguar, using the automaker's original archive imagery and drawings as well as digital scans of the original car to form the tiny body and components.
The Jag looks like the perfect ride for an action figure or two, provided you have good-lookin' enough dolls to match the car's perfection. Amalgam includes a luxurious black box with a polished black acrylic base and a clear Plexiglas dust cover to protect the model from your coworkers or kids. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a polished stainless steel plaque that is mounted to the front of its base.
If you have a bit more space in your mini garage, or a really huge desk, the company also offers a 1:8 scale version of the E-Type Roadster, but that one will set you back at least $11,995. And to be honest, if you are dropping that kind of loot, you might as well spend it towards a used Jaguar that you can actually drive yourself, though it likely won't be an E-Type. Want the smaller version? Amalgam's E-Type Roadster is currently available to pre-order today.
