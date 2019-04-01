We recently stopped by the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo, California, for the third annual All-Women’s Car Show and Vintage Fashion Exchange, which showcases style, the accomplishments of women, and cars solely or co-owned by women. It’s held every March, and during this year’s event, we met some very cool enthusiasts to talk about all things car and car-related.

Among the fabulous enthusiasts we met a team of women collaborating on the restoration of a 1955 GMC pickup truck that they have dubbed “Jimmi.” The truck is owned and funded by the museum, which has given the all-female restoration team a $10K budget for the project. Team member Cynthia Hernandez exclaimed, “Guys are not allowed to work on the truck!”, eliciting plenty of laughter from the other women. They plan on raising additional funds at car shows to make Jimmi look his absolute best (you can track the truck’s progress here).

We also chatted with Amber Orosco, the owner of a white 1962 Lincoln Continental named “Charlotte” in memory of her mother, who Amber further honored by adding interior accents made from a serape. Amber’s passion for cars began when she sat in the backseat of a Volkswagen Beetle and cruised Whittier Boulevard with her mother.

Then there was Jennifer C. Flaherty, the daughter of Bill Collins, one of the engineers who worked with John DeLorean and Russ Gee to develop the Pontiac GTO. Fittingly, Jennifer is the proud owner of a GTO she recently acquired from her father, who purchased the car in Michigan and passed the keys to his daughter after seven years of ownership. Jennifer’s daily driver is a BMW X5, but before receiving her father’s personal GTO she had not considered herself much of a car enthusiast.

There were certainly more women with fascinating stories to share, and while we didn’t get to hear all of them, we invite you to check out the event in the photo gallery below. Enjoy!