The Texas State Fair Has Tons of New Trucks and SUVs—Here Are This Year's

For most of the country, state fairs are usually an opportunity to catch a washed-up musical artist or two, play some rigged midway games, and eat your body weight in elephant ears. In Texas, well, you can do that stuff, too, but you can also check out the Red River Shootout and witness the debut of a ton of new trucks and SUVs, and/or special edition versions of the same. Here we've gathered the new truck and SUVs you need to know about from the 2019 State Fair of Texas. Read on for the notable new models:

2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition

Known for its truck and off-road-oriented new-vehicle debuts, the Texas State Fair welcomes visitors from all over the country to see some of the coolest special editions, and Toyota is not far behind. The 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition is making its debut just down the road from the manufacturer's U.S. headquarters—Toyota showed a different 4Runner here last year, too—and comes with a new roof rack, new wheels, and a few other details that distinguish it from its 4Runner brethren.

2020 Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition

Ram is using the Texas State Fair to unveil the new 1500 Limited Black Edition and Heavy Duty Night Editions. The 2020 Ram 1500 Night Edition debuted at the beginning of the month, but now the special treatment is being transferred to the Ram 2500 and 3500 Big Horn and Laramie, giving buyers of those brutes a darker options. And for those who like black on black, the Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition delivers.

2020 Nissan Titan

Important announcement time: The 2020 Nissan Titan has received a significant refresh that brings both cosmetic and mechanical updates. This week, the spruced-up truck is making its official debut at the State Fair of Texas.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Midnight, Rally Editions

Special editions have proven to be pretty popular among buyers of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup, and with the latest generation recently hitting the streets, Chevy is bringing back the popular Midnight and Rally models to the 2020 Silverado 1500. The trucks both add—you guessed it—darkened treatments. (Ram also debuted blacked-out models at the Fair; apparently Texans want to blend into the shadows?)

2020 Ford Super Duty

When the current generation of Ford Super Duty launched, it was lauded for its extreme capability. Ford hadn't issued a major update to its top-of-the-line pickup until the 2020 Super Duty was announced, but all it said at the time was the new truck was its most powerful and most capable heavy-duty pickup ever. Now, finally, the automaker has revealed more complete engine specs as well as towing capacity numbers for its popular truck, and they're whoppers.