/ All-New Toyota Supra’s Interior Spied

There’s still a lot of time before we finally get to see the all-new Toyota Supra completely unmasked. Even the Supra prototype at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was still rocking the red, white, and black camouflage for its public debut.

What we didn’t see at Goodwood was a close-up of the fifth-generation Supra’s new interior—until now.

Our spies managed to snap some revealing photos of the upcoming car’s interior and it seems to share a number of interior bits with its convertible cousin—the 2019 BMW Z4.

It makes a lot of sense since both sports cars are co-developed between the makers and are made at the Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria. The contract manufacturer also builds BMW’s 5 Series, the Mercedes G-Class, and several Jaguar Land Rover models.

Compared to the Z4 we’ve seen recently, the steering wheels are nearly identical and both share a new digital instrument cluster that is well concealed in these new spy shots.

Toyota’s automatic shifter looks slightly larger and is not as stubby as the Bimmer’s. The touchscreen and air vents below are the same, as well as most of the buttons and switches. It’s nearly impossible to overlook the big, round BMW iDrive controller on the center console.

Even the warnings on the black plastic sheet that covers the touchscreen and digital cluster are in German. It reads nicht entfernen which translates to “do not remove.” Well, at least the exterior will look different than the Z4, right?

The Toyota Supra is expected to go on sale next year.