Aimed at a new demographic of business professionals looking for a smaller, "less conspicuous," and more minimalist designs for a Rolls-Royce model, the long-awaited 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost has arrived. Succeeding the Series II Ghost, which arrived in 2009, the second-generation Ghost is the most technologically laden Rolls-Royce yet.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost: Interior and Technology Features

See all 39 photos

As the photos reveal, the all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost has undergone a significant transformation on the inside since last receiving a subtle update back in 2014. A newly developed feature is the illuminated fascia, which graces the dashboard with the illumination of stars and a Ghost nameplate display. A constellation of more than 850 glowing "stars" spread across the well-known Rolls-Royce Starlight Headliner once again creates an outer-space experience for rear passengers. Safety and driver-assistance equipment includes a four-camera system with a panoramic view, collision warning, active cruise control, vision assist, day and night-time wildlife and pedestrian warning, and lane-departure and lane-change warning.

Also improved for the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost are the interior's soundproofing and audio quality. A resonance chamber that enhances the transfer of frequencies, two active microphones in the cabin, and a reworked speaker system provides high-quality sound. Additionally, a new Microenvironment Purification System (MEPS) detects ambient air quality and automatically activates the fresh-air intakes to recirculate cabin air.

Compared to the lavishness of the Series II Ghost, the second-gen Ghost offers a restrained interior that will appeal to a different crowd seeking a Rolls with fewer interior embellishments.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost: Drivetrain, Powertrain, and Suspension

See all 39 photos

Built on aluminum-spaceframe architecture, the best-selling model in the history of Rolls-Royce is now available with all-wheel drive. Standard is a twin-turbo, 6.75-liter V-12 rated at 563-horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The latest iteration of the Rolls-Royce Ghost is approximately 5.0-inches longer; 8.0-inches wider; and slightly heavier at 5,628 pounds than the car it replaces. According to the manufacturer, it will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost's suspension received a complete redesign to implement its new Planar Suspension System. The setup is "named after a geometric plane, which is completely flat and level, [and] the system is the result of 10 collective years of testing and development to create a sense of flight on land never before achieved by a motor car," according to Rolls-Royce. With an upper-wishbone damper unit, and a "Flagbearer" camera system that reads the road ahead together with a satellite-aided transmission, the Planar system helps the new Ghost adapt to harsh road surfaces and adjusts the suspension proactively.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost: Design Updates

Highlighting the exterior's front end are 20 LED lights beneath the radiator grille that softly illuminate the top of the grille. Both doors open and close electronically, and they share equally proportioned windows. Rolls said the car is as equally enjoyable to drive as it is to be driven in, with the new Ghost also recalling the era of coachbuilt Roll-Royce models like the Silver Dawn and Silver Cloud.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Highlights

More minimalist design

The most technology yet seen on a Rolls-Royce model

Unique Planar suspension system

Twin-turbo, 6.75-liter V-12 rated at 563-hp, 627 lb-ft of torque Eight-speed automatic transmission

Curb weight: 5,628 lb

0-60 mph: 4.8 sec

Top speed: 155 mph (electronically limited)