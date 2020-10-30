Alfa Romeo and Sauber have joined forces, once again, for the 2021 Formula 1 season. The partnership that was first started in 2018 brought Alfa Romeo back into the world of F1, and it will continue until at least the end of next season. The Alfa Romeo and Sauber team has been one of the slowest teams on the grid this year, and out of F1's 10 constructors, the team is fighting hard to nail down the eighth-place spot.

See all 23 photos

The partnership means that Alfa Romeo will be in F1 for a little longer, and the hope is that it can take some of what it learns from F1 and apply those findings to its road cars. The partnership has already had a tangible effect on the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm. Alfa Romeo notes that its "racing know-how" has affected parts of the GTA cars, especially the aerodynamics.

Improving Alfa's road cars is good, but what does it mean for Sauber? Simply put, success in F1 takes time, and the stability of this partnership is nothing but good news for Sauber. Although Sauber's and Alfa's joint effort in F1 have thus far been off the pace of the other midfield teams such as Renault and McLaren, the upcoming change in technical regulations and the budget cap set for 2022 should help even the playing field.