Airstream Rolls Out Basecamp X-Package for Hardcore Trail Blazers

The new Basecamp X marks your go anywhere camping spot. Airstream, the classic silver bullet trailer maker, offers a new Basecamp X-Package for the extreme camping crowd.
The present Basecamp is a remodeled version of the 2007 style that was designed with Nissan Design America.
“Our Basecamp X encourages you to go on bigger adventures. You can tackle rough roads and cold-weather driving with confidence, ” said Bob Wheeler, Airstream CEO and president in a statement.
Airstream’s new X-Package checks everything off of your camping list and includes a 3.0-inch lift kit for added ground clearance, stainless steel front stone guard, solar front window protection, Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain rubber, and a sporty black shadow wheel design.
There’s a bathroom, a kitchen that seats five, and a comfy bed for two. The Basecamp X-Package gives its adventurers the ability to eat, sleep, lounge, play, and cook all in one vehicle. It can’t get any better than that.
With a base weight of just 2,635 pounds and top trailer capacity of 3,500 pounds, Basecamp X can be towed with most small mid-sized SUVs and crossovers.
It can be yours for about $39,600. For more details visit the maker’s site here.