They Sold for What? This Nissan 300ZX + More Undervalued Classics

If you're running a collector-car auction company, the best possible scenario you can have is for every car to be offered at no reserve. The reason is simple: Without a reserve price, every vehicle in the auction will be sold to the highest bidder, no matter what that bid is. Auction houses make most of their money on commission—the premium paid from both the seller and the buyer on the sales price. In Las Vegas, Barrett-Jackson was able to consign all 677 vehicles it had in inventory without reserve, resulting in a 100 percent sell-through rate and some $33.3 million in vehicle sales. Here were some of our favorites at nearly every price point.

1999 Mercedes-Benz SL500 | Sold: $13,750

There were several Mercedes SL convertibles that sold for less than this example did, but it's doubtful the buyers of the other higher-mileage cars got a better deal. This one had less than 16,000 miles, a clean history, and lots of options. With an original MSRP of more than $82,000, the buyer got a barely broken-in 302-hp, V-8-powered Benz roadster at a fully depreciated price. Well bought.

1993 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 | Sold: $11,000

In the early '90s, the ZR-1 was known as the King of the Hill, proving that real Corvette performance was back and taking the fight directly to Porsche and Ferrari. With an all-aluminum, 5.7-liter DOHC V-8 developed by Lotus (so long, pushrods), the ZR-1 had 405 horsepower for the '93 model year and this car sold had just 60,000-ish miles from new. The original window sticker showed a price tag of nearly $68,000—roughly double that of a standard Vette. Will ZR-1 values ever rebound? For $11,000, we'd happily volunteer to find out.

1990 Nissan 300ZX | Sold: $15,400

In a time when its brethren (think RX-7 and Supra) are steadily rising in value, the Z32-series 300ZX has been overlooked. Nowhere was that more clear than at Barrett-Jackson, where this immaculate, 6,000-mile Z car sold for a little less than a brand new, top-trim Mitsubishi Mirage. Sure, this wasn't the 300-hp Twin Turbo variant, but with a naturally-aspirated 3.0-liter straight-six, a five-speed manual transmission, and a leather interior that looked showroom-new, the buyer got a screaming bargain on on of the best 300ZXs out there.

2008 Honda S2000 | Sold: $47,300

Kept in the American Honda Museum in Ohio for nearly a decade after it was built, this car was raffled off to a Honda employee last year, with just over 2,000 miles of use. Now here at B-J, its sale price was thousands less than we've seen comparable examples fetch on Bring a Trailer. As a value option to Porsche's Boxster, many S2Ks were driven hard and put away wet by their first owners, then modified to oblivion by subsequent "enthusiasts." That makes a car in showroom condition a rare thing indeed.

1988 Toyota Land Cruiser | Sold: $37,400

This Canadian market Land Cruiser was restored earlier this year and the presentation, with its new "Turbo" and "Four Wheel Drive" graphics had us fawning over it. We loved the front-mounted winch, and the 4.0-liter, straight-six diesel powertrain paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. With power accessories and air conditioning, this is the sort of classic SUV we'd daily drive during the week and trail crawl on the weekends. The market for classic SUVs is strong, and expect it to remain so given their usability.

2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition | Sold: $1,540,000

Buyers of new Ford GTs had a clause written into their sales contract precluding them from reselling their new supercar before they'd owned it for two full years. That wait is ending for many buyers starting this year and in fact, this is about the first GT we've seen come to auction legally—that is, with its sales embargo expired. As such, it sets the market for what a sellable GT is worth. The seller of this well-optioned '66 Heritage Edition only put 30 miles on the odometer but was rewarded for that celibacy with a near-million-dollar profit (minus auction fees and capital gains taxes, of course).

2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR | Sold: $176,000

Will there ever be another Dodge Viper? Mega-fans of these V-10-powered, hedonistic sports cars hope so, but are quietly snapping up the best ones on the used market just in case. 2017 was the Viper's final year and Dodge's one-of-one program allowed specially approved clients to build the Viper of their dreams. This car is from that program and was specified with the ACR and Extreme Aero packages, with adjustable wings and suspension, a carbon-fiber X-brace, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and Alcantara interior upholstery. With full paperwork from new, this 412-mile car did very well and rightly so.

2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 | Sold: $106,700

Another depreciation special, this Ferrari 599 GTB would have retailed right around $300,000 when it was new. The 599 was considered a big step forward from the 575 that went before it, and by this era Ferrari's paddle-shift F1 gearbox was ubiquitous—this car has that automated transmission and in fact, only 30 599s were built with a manual transmission. The 7,000 miles the first owner put on this 11-year-old supercar cost nearly $200,000. How much further the 599 has to fall in value is anyone's guess, but surely the bottom must be near. The new owner should drive this car and enjoy it.

1968 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia | Sold: $39,600