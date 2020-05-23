2001 Acura Integra Type R

Sold: $26,250

The Integra Type R, or ITR as the car is commonly referred to amongst its fans, was a sport compact tuner's dream back when it was new, and despite fairly low production numbers, many were modified in the spirit of the times. Fast forward about 20 years and the ITR today is a true collector car, with the best examples bringing over $60,000 at auction. This car had been modified in-period, with most of those modifications redacted by the selling dealer. One reversed mod was the replacement of an aftermarket Mugen instrument panel with the original, meaning that actual mileage (about 50,000 were indicated) is unknown. Nevertheless, this ITR presented well and sold for about what you'd pay for a low-miles Honda S2000. That this isn't an investment-grade ITR means the lucky new owner should be able to drive it as intended. Nicely bought.

See all 21 photos

1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4

Sold: $223,365

It's tough to call a two-hundred-thousand-dollar Ferrari a bargain, but when you consider that the 365 GTC/4 was basically a four-seat version of the 365 GTB/4 "Daytona," a car that routinely fetches more than double this amount, you begin to understand. Four-seat Ferraris are often more expensive than their two-seat counterparts to purchase new, but plummet like rocks in the second-hand market—the simple truth is, most Ferrari buyers want a sporty two-seater. Get past the peculiar "clown lips" front bumper treatment and somewhat chunky lines and you'll find a highly usable grand tourer with an honest-to-goodness, front-mounted 4.4-liter Colombo V-12 and six Weber carbs. This one looks like it's been well kept, comes with service records and recent dyno results, and gives excellent value for an "Enzo-era" V-12 Ferrari.

See all 21 photos

1972 Volvo P1800E

Sold: $10,500

The other week we highlighted a 1964 Volvo P1800S, an early version of Sweden's sports car, that sold for over $54,000. This week, we take a look at a slightly later P1800E version, factory-upgraded with fuel injection for 120 hp from the 2.0-liter inline-four. This one looks a bit scruffy with a few rust spots, a broken hinge on the non-color-matching hood, and a few other needs, though it appears to run and drive well with an aftermarket MegaSquirt fuel-injection computer. This car more closely approximates most of the P1800s you'll find for sale on your local Craigslist and at just over $10,000 makes an excellent project that you can drive while you work on it. Nicely bought, so long as that rust isn't too extensive.

See all 21 photos

1980 Porsche 924 Turbo

Sold: $9,776

Porsche 924s are generally the least expensive Porsches on the market. Although all of today's Porsches are water-cooled, the 924 was the first production Porsche to eschew air-cooling, leading brand purists to scoff at the front-engine coupe and its Audi-derived four-cylinder engine. Today, sadly, things are mostly the same, and while later 944s with their full Porsche-design engines are gaining steam, 924s haven't enjoyed much of that value bump. If there's one 924 that can be considered a bit collectible (besides the uber-rare 924 Carrera GT), it's the 924 Turbo. With a K26 turbocharger attached to the Audi 2.0-liter four, power increased to 143 hp, or about what a standard eight-valve 944 produces from its 2.5 naturally aspirated liters. This car looked well-kept for its age and has been in the same family all its life, showing under 50,000 miles. A rare, fun-to-drive car for a fair price at about half the amount a comparable water-cooled 996-era 911 would bring.

See all 21 photos

2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

Not sold: $74,500

Here's another depreciation special, a 2006 Gallardo Spyder with 12,000 miles and a $230,000 window sticker when new. This Gallardo may be 14 years old, but it's still powered by a 5.0-liter, 512-hp, mid-mounted V-10 engine, and looks good enough to get you into most VIP valet sections. Those who can afford new supercars want the latest and greatest, and with so many used exotics flooding the market, there's quickly becoming a race to the bottom for more garden-variety examples. The selling dealer turned down a fairly market-correct high bid on this one.

See all 21 photos

1992 Suzuki Cappuccino

Sold: $8,820

The Suzuki Cappuccino is a kei-class car built to contend with the difficult parking and tight streets of Japan's major cities. Kei-class cars are limited in both size and displacement, and are cheaper to run in Japan than their larger siblings, but are somewhat limited in practicality and performance. This one is powered by a 0.7-liter three-cylinder engine making around 63 hp, but it's also over a foot shorter than a first-generation Miata, has a five-speed manual transmission and an exotic 8,500-rpm redline. As they say, it's more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow, and this is a terrific case-in-point. This particular Cappuccino has received an aftermarket body kit and a respray in Jaguar's Corris Grey color. It should be a blast for backroad driving this summer. A market-correct result if you don't mind the mods.

See all 21 photos

2003 Aston Martin DB AR1

Sold: $231,000

Just 99 of these special Aston DB AR1 convertibles were built, using special bodies by Italian coachbuilder Zagato over a DB7 Volante chassis. They were produced to recall Aston Martin's previous relationship with Zagato for the DB4 GT Zagato race cars and did a fabulous job of recreating some of that appeal on a contemporary sports car. This one had a great paint color (Tungsten Silver) and the right spec: while most DB AR1 models had a Touchtronic automatic gearbox, rare were cars like this, built with the six-speed manual. Considering a similar car with 100 miles on the odometer sold for nearly $300,000 at an RM Sotheby's auction last year, this very well kept 6,000-mile car seems a good value at $231,000. Nicely bought by a bidder who says it replaces one he regrets having sold previously.

