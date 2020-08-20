The Iconic AC Cobra Roadster Reborn as an Electric Vehicle
Limited-edition model looks like the early AC Cobras, and features a 308-hp electric powertrain.
To celebrate 58 years since the Cobra was introduced, British manufacturer AC has earmarked 58 copies of an all-electric version.
Keeping with tradition, the AC Cobra Series 1 Electric keeps the same narrow-body exterior design as the original smallblock cars. The body is made of a high-grade composite, and the ladder frame has been adjusted to accommodate the new car's electric drive components. AC refined the steering and brakes to improve handling. Featuring hand-stitched leather seats, the interior features a familiar design to the old model.
So what's under the sheetmetal? AC has put in a 54 kilowatt-hour battery pack that provides an estimated range of up to 150 miles. Given this is a British car company, this number is likely based on the more generous European testing cycle. Falcon Electric supplies the electric motor for the new Cobra.
The electric bits pump out 308 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the roadster from 0-62 mph in 6.7 seconds. The model reaches an adequate top speed of 120 mph. According to AC, total weight comes out to less than 2,756 pounds.
Four paint jobs will be available: Electric Blue, Electric Black, Electric White, and Electric Green. It won't be too long before we see this EV on the road, as deliveries begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. Prices begin at £138,000, which is roughly $180,800 at today's exchange rates.
