The wait is almost over, and the $109,995 2021 Audi RS6 Avant's North American arrival is imminent. But what are fans of Audi's hotted-up wagon to do if the factory-spec RS6's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine's 591 horsepower just isn't enough to satiate their need for speed?

Well, maybe ABT has the answer. The German tuning firm's RS6-R is a limited-edition, tuned variant of the high-performance Audi wagon with an extra 99 horses. That brings the Audi's power up to 690 hp and 649 lb-ft of torque (59 lb-ft more than stock) and makes the RS6-R a proverbial M-80 firework. The run-of-the-mill RS6 seems like a sparkler by comparison.

ABT didn't just add power to this beast, though, it also blessed—or cursed, depending on your point of view—it with a new sense of style. Reworked front and rear fascias, new side skirts, rather tacky looking fender vents, and a stainless-steel exhaust system with big, quad tips complement a set of 22-inch wheels. There are also revisions to the suspension, including height-adjustable springs and new anti-roll bars.

If the RS6-R's wagon body style doesn't does do it for you, then the ABT RS7-R's fastback profile might. As its name implies, the RS7-R takes the goods of the Audi RS7 and adds an extra dose of ABT spice. Like the RS6-R, the RS7-R's bi-turbo V-8 engine makes a whopping 690 horses and 649 lb-ft of twist. The car's added performance accompanies a number of exterior enhancements, as well, including new fascias, a small lip spoiler, and 22-inch wheels. Coilover springs and new anti-roll bars are also part of the kit.

Interested in ABT's RS6-R or RS7-R? Then, you better act quick, as the company plans to build a mere 125 examples of each vehicle. Expect to pay a pretty penny, too, with the RS7-R's kit sporting a near $76,000 asking price (including 19 percent VAT) across the pond. And that's before accounting for the cost of the cars themselves! Fortunately, an ABT spokesperson informed us the kit, sans the power upgrade, should cost less than $45,000 by the time it goes on sale in the states. Factor in another couple grand to add the power upgrade option and its extra ponies.