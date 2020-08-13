The Audi RS Q8 is a rocket ship of an SUV. It currently holds the lap record at the Nürburgring for a production SUV, bettering its more powerful Italian cousin, the Lamborghini Urus, by five seconds. But for all of its racetrack crushing pace, some might say the RS Q8 is lacking a little bit of wow factor. Luckily, that's where famed Audi tuner ABT comes in, and they call this creation the RS Q8-R.

To celebrate its 125th birthday, ABT is giving the RS Q8 a bit of a carbon-fiber filled makeover. The changes include a carbon fiber grille surround, a new splitter, carbon fender flares, a carbon rear window surround, a new rear bumper, and little winglets for the top of the tailgate that are, you guessed it, carbon fiber. The car sits on massive 23-inch rims that completely fill the wheel arches.

To give the RS Q8-R a little bit more aural personality, ABT installed its custom exhaust system with tailpipes that measure a monstrous 4.7 inches in diameter—that's huge. Inside, there's even more carbon fiber—why not? There's a carbon fiber shifter cover, carbon fiber seat covers, and a carbon start-stop-switch-cap. There will also be unique badging on the center console and door sills to show that this RSQ8 is limited to just 125 units.

See all 9 photos

But don't think this RS Q8-R is all show and no go. For a little extra performance ABT tuned up the 4.0-liter twin turbo V-8 from 591 horsepower and 591 lb-ft of torque to 690 horses and 649 lb-ft of twist. The only catch is you need 93 octane fuel to get those eye-popping numbers. Around one in every 34 gas stations in the U.S. carries 93 octane, so you might not always get that blistering performance.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the RS Q8-R is not its performance or all the extra carbon, but the fact that ABT warranties their work for 2 years or 50,000 miles. We appreciate that sort of confidence.