A Photo Gallery of the Most Outrageous Rides of 2018 SEMA

The 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is in full swing and we are back in Las Vegas, Nevada trolling the convention center floor for this year’s star cars, trucks, and WTFs.

The specialty products trade event drew over 70,000 buyers last year and this year’s extravaganza seems to be bigger and wilder than ever.

We’re on the lookout for the best and most outrageous rides from Chevrolet, Ford, Mopar, and tuners from around the globe on this year’s eye-popping show floor and outside parking lots.

Check back to see the latest, greatest, and even a few head scratchers from our team crawling the show floor. Click on the boldface headlines for more information about these super duper specialty vehicles.

2019 Ford GT

Zero to 60 Designs’ Nighthawk

Speedkore’s Evolution

Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23

2019 Ford F-Series Trucks

Series 1 Ford Mustang RTR

2019 Ford Ranger

Volkswagen Jetta