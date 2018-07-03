A Big Fat Ferrari Dino Gallery

A bunch of lucky owners drove more than 151 Dinos to Maranello, Italy last weekend to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the classic Italian sport car’s road debut.
The Dino was named after Enzo Ferrari’s son, who designed a six-cylinder engine for a prototype that made its debut at the 1965 Paris Motor Show.
Dino was a hit if you can’t tell by its curvaceous good looks and it enjoyed a successful production run for nearly a decade. Owners like Keith Richards racked up thousands of miles in his 1972 Dino 246GT.
Last year’s 50th anniversary celebration was overshadowed by the Ferrari 70th anniversary hoopla, so this year’s shindig saw a record number of fine machines.
Dino 206GTs, Dino 246GTs and GTs, scorched the pavement outside the Maranello Museum before stopping to snap selfies on the Fiorano track. Formaggio!