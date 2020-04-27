992-Generation Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S Get TechArt Power Boost

German tuner TechArt is back with new ways to upgrade your Porsche 911—this time the newest 992-generation Carrera S and Carrera 4S models. It has a new power package that unlocks an extra 80 horsepower from the 911s, plus an exhaust system that amps up their flat-six engines' volume.

The TechArt Powerkit brings the total output of 911 Carrera S and 4S coupe and cabriolets (without a gasoline particulate filter) from 443 horsepower to 523. It also increases torque from 390 lb-ft to 465. On vehicles with a particulate filter, horsepower increases to 503, and peak torque jumps to 450 lb-ft. According to TechArt, the upgrade allows the 911 Carrera 4S Sport Chrono Package to zip from zero to 62 mph in 3.1 seconds (or 3.2 seconds for models with the particulate filter). Top speed is 195 mph.

More Videos Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 vs. Porsche 911 Carrera S—2019 BDC Hot Lap Matchup 7 Reasons Why the Luftauto 002 Is the Coolest Off-Road 911 Seven Facts to Know About the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Rare Metals: All the Porsches of Rennsport Reunion VI Pro Racer's Take: 2018 Porsche GT2 RS Pro Racer's Take: 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Pro Racer's Take: 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Pro Racer's Take: 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Drako GTE Launch Video Pro Racer's Take 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Pro Racer's Take: 2019 Porsche GT3 RS Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx

To access TechArt's magic, 911 owners need only switch to the Sport or Sport Plus drive mode to activate the power upgrade. The 911 retains its standard performance and fuel consumption in Normal mode. When a wet road is detected, the power boost is reduced automatically.

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos

TechArt's titanium sport exhaust makes the 911 sound like it has an extra 80 ponies. The setup weighs 40 percent less than a stainless steel exhaust, and comes ready to install with a valve-controlled muffler, electronic valve management unit, and wiring harness. The sound varies depending on the drive mode selected. Buyers can choose between carbon exhaust tips in a high gloss or a matte finish. There are other visual goodies, as well, including a five-piece front splitter, aggressive side skirts, and different rear wing options to suit your style. Not to leave out the interior, TechArt employs "virgin wool" to spruce up the seats.