There’s nothing like an anniversary as an excuse to throw a bash, and at this year’s Monterey Car Week, there were a couple of major blowouts. Bentley’s Big 100 was the headliner. Its cars were all over the peninsula, with one of W.O. Bentley’s finest scoring Best of Show honors at the 69th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Then there was Ferrari, which celebrated the 90th Anniversary of Scuderia Ferrari with an astonishing smorgasbord of some 60 of the greatest racing Ferraris of all time.

The founding of Scuderia Ferrari is arguably as important as Bentley’s 100 because while 1929 doesn’t mark the beginning of the Ferrari brand itself (1947 does, and Ferrari just got done celebrating the 70th anniversary of that milestone), it’s the year Enzo Ferrari started the race team. Without the Scuderia, there would be no Ferrari.

At the outset, Scuderia Ferrari was the official race team of Alfa Romeo, and indeed a handful of those racing Alfas showed up on the first fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links, including a superb 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza (pictured below). When Alfa Romeo eventually decided to rename its team and go in a different direction, Enzo went in one of his own. After WWII, Ferrari accelerated its motorsports efforts, culminating in the Scuderia Ferrari’s entry in the 1950 Monaco Grand Prix. The rest, as they say, is history.

And what a history it’s been. Out on the fairway was a who’s who of Prancing Horses with significant motorsports pedigrees, including a 1956 250 GT, 1958 250 Testa Rossa, and a 1992 F40 Competizione (pictured at top). Everywhere you looked, there was another priceless piece of Ferrari racing royalty.

Ferrari also used the occasion to make a big deal of its latest model, the stunning new hybrid SF90 Stradale supercar. It also brought along a special one-off Ferrari P80/C, a wild, track only machine inspired by the 330 P3/P4 and Dino 206 S of the 1960s using the Ferrari 488 GT3 as its basis.

There’s an old story that Enzo Ferrari often said that he only made street cars so he could fund his race team, and the legacy he left behind while chasing glory on the racetrack continues to resonate to this day. Below is a look at some of the cars who played starring roles at the 90th Anniversary of Scuderia Ferrari. May they live on in the annals of motorsport lore.