755-HP Chevrolet Corvette ZR1’s LT5 Crate Engine Now Available

At first glance, the Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna shown here looks a little too tame for SEMA. It’s clearly been carefully restored and tastefully modified, but that’s about it. So why would Chevrolet dedicate an entire press release to this nice but forgettable restomod? Because it’s packing an LT5 under the hood.

Yes, you read that right. Chevrolet shoved the Corvette ZR1’s 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 into this 1973 A-body. And while the build was done specifically for SEMA, you’ll soon be able to recreate it yourself now that Chevrolet has decided to offer the LT5 as a crate engine. Bring on the engine swaps!

Chevrolet says the crate version of the LT5 is based on the one found in the Corvette ZR1. It isn’t exactly clear how much power the engine makes in crate form, but if it isn’t the same 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque you get in the ZR1, it shouldn’t be far off. Pricing also hasn’t been announced, but you have to assume it won’t be cheap. Hopefully, Chevrolet can confirm how much it costs when SEMA kicks off later this month.

In addition to the LT5-swapped Chevelle Laguna, Chevrolet will have a 1967 C/10 pickup on display showcasing its ZZ6 EFI crate engine, as well as a 1978 K10 Silverado featuring an L96 crate engine swap.