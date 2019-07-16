On the heels of the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, Ford is honoring World War II triple ace pilot Colonel Bud Anderson by introducing the 2019 “Old Crow” Mustang GT. Named after the P-51 Mustang fighter plane he flew in combat, this special Mustang is the latest in a line of custom ponies to be auctioned off for charity at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The Old Crow Ford Mustang GT features the same badging and paint scheme as Anderson’s plane, with an authentic Eighth Air Force badge on the decklid panel. “Old Crow” lettering is spread across the hood, and the blue rainbow tinted exhaust tips mimic the exhaust from P-51 Mustangs. Inside the cabin, look for military-themed green leather and canvas, a red shifter, red door handles, Sparco four-point harness, and P-51 badging on the dashboard.

Thanks to a Roush Performance supercharger, this Stang makes 710 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque from its 5.0-liter V-8. That’s well ahead of the 460 horse and 420 lb-ft offered on the regular Mustang GT. The pony car packs other updates from Roush, too, including a cold-air induction system, an X pipe, rear fascia aero bits, and custom 20-inch wheels wrapped in 275/35R Continental ExtremeContact sport tires. A custom active exhaust comes from Ford Performance, as does the front splitter. At the rear, you’ll find the spoiler from the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

Ninety-seven years old as of January, Colonel Anderson of the U.S. Army Air Force racked up more than 16 flying victories in Europe during World War II, and he was never struck by enemy fire from an aerial engagement. He flew 116 combat missions, including a six-hour mission on D-Day, and earned more than 25 distinctions including the Bronze Star, Air Medal, and Distinguished Flying Cross.

The EAA AirVenture show attracts more than 600,000 people every year. It has been a tradition to offer custom-designed vehicles to charity, with proceeds benefiting the EAA’s youth and adult aviation programs. Ford has built and donated 11 vehicles to help raise more than $3.5 million.

Something tells us this special Mustang will sell for a lot of money when it hits the block on July 25. At last year’s event, the Ford Eagle Squadron Mustang GT sold for a whopping $420,000. The year before that, the Ford F-22 Raptor commanded $300,000 at auction.