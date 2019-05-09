Here Are Some Interesting Things About the 2020 Toyota Supra

The 2020 Toyota Supra is nearly here, and even though we’ve already driven the car, we can’t tell you about its handling, performance, or any other driving traits just yet (keep your eyes peeled for more on May 12). But that doesn’t mean we can’t tell you about some of the cool new features of the fifth-generation Supra.

The first Supras to be sold in the U.S. will be “Launch Edition” models, and only 1,500 will be sold. The Launch Edition will only be available in Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal Black, or Renaissance Red 2.0.

Each Launch Edition Supra also gets a special carbon-fiber badge. The trinket is emblazoned with the car’s production number and a graphic of talented driver and company president Akio Toyoda’s signature. (He actually signed the first MkV Supra, which was auctioned off for charity to the tune of $2.1 million earlier this year.)

The front end is asymmetrical, in a way. The grille area on adaptive-cruise-equipped cars (included in the Driver Assist Package) features two different textures in the sections just below each headlight; the passenger side does without the diamond-shaped pattern because it houses the radar sensor, and the shape of the grille surface would have interfered with the radar’s readings.

It’s cheaper than you think. The fifth-generation Supra’s base price of $50,920 is actually about $12,000 less expensive than the 1998 Supra Turbo’s starting price of $40,000, when adjusted to 2018 dollars.

The new Supra isn’t the only new Supra that’s coming. Like Porsche with its myriad of model variants, Toyota has plans to diversify the Supra lineup, too. The one we have the most confidence in now is the four-cylinder version, but we were given the impression a variety of variants, packages, and other spin-offs seem to be in the plans, too.

The Supra is the first Toyota to be offered with a matte paint color from the factory. The paint is called Phantom Matte Gray, which Toyota describes as “combining a matte finish and a hint of blue.” Which, okay.

The S in the Supra logo and badge isn’t just an S. It’s actually a rendering of an S-curve section of the Nürburgring Nordschleife near the 8-km mark, a section known as Wehrseifen.