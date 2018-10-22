Ready, Set, Race! 5.O MG Transformed Into a Road Racer

On this episode of “Hot Rod Garage,” Tony Angelo and Lucky Costa revive our old lightweight runabout, the 5.O MG!

This is a ’64 MGB roadster that we crammed a 5.0 Ford V-8 into last year, resulting in one sketchy little rocket ship that didn’t handle, or stop, but it sure did go!

This time, watch the guys fabricate a complete three-link rear suspension, convert the front end to a coilover suspension, and drop the car on seriously sticky rubber.

Then you’ll be given a killer introduction to suspension tuning while they tear up the Streets of Willow Springs International Raceway!

The 5.O MG receives a road racer worthy suspension in a new Hot Rod Garage on Motor Trend.