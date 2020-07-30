Automobile Mag Logo
  3. 41 Early Broncos to Help Appreciate Ford's 1966-1977 Off-Road Staple

41 Early Broncos to Help Appreciate Ford's 1966-1977 Off-Road Staple

First-generation builds from over the years.

Monica GondermanAuthor

Compiling this story has shown us that there is no shortage of first-generation 1966-1977 early Broncos customized for off-roading, rock crawling, overlanding, and performance. The Ford Bronco has been a staple among off-roaders, and with the official introduction of the 2021 Ford Bronco, we imagine the popularity of the vintage variety will only grow.

To help celebrate the return of the Bronco, we scoured the "pages" of sister site FourWheeler.com and came up with 41 early Broncos that cover the multitudinous ways that enthusiasts have personalized their first-generation 1966-1977 Ford Broncos over the years. Click on the links in the subheads to check out the full stories on these early Broncos from Four Wheeler.

1. Rare 1966 Ford Bronco U13 on Dirt Every Day:

2. 1968 Ford Bronco Spotted at King of the Hammers 2020:

3. A Like-New Unrestored 1977 Ford Bronco:

4. Classic Early Ford Bronco Survivor Auction at Barrett-Jackson:

5. Paul Perry's 1977 Bronco was Inspired by other Broncos—and a lot of Overlanding:

6. Top Truck Challenge Participant - Jennifer Smith - 1968 Ford Bronco:

7. Backward Glances: Bronco Jack's Unrestored 1974 Ford Bronco Ranger:

8. 1966 Ford Bronco Four Door Modern Classic Heads to 2017 SEMA:

9. 1970 Ford Bronco - One Bad Bronco Built to Rock:

10. 1966 Ford Bronco Buggy - Twisted Classic:

11. 1969 Ford Bronco - Blasphemy:

12. 1973 Ford Bronco Built to Crawl:

13. 1967 Ford Bronco Sport/Utility Service Truck:

14. 1966 Ford Bronco Buggy: Classic Bronco, Modern Twist:

15. 1971 Ford Bronco: Get the Skinny on this Narrowed Bronco:

16. Caballo Del Diablo: Budget-Friendly 1968 Ford Bronco Built For Vintage Racing:

17. Daily Vintage: A Clean and Capable 1976 Ford Bronco:

18. 1968 Ford Bronco Buggy - Rock Star Stallion:

19. What's Under the Hood of this 1966 Ford Bronco Will Shock You:

20. 1969 Bronco: Propane-Powered Agility:

21. Mustard: 1972 Ford Bronco:

22. 1970 Ford Bronco - Built to Rock:

23. This 1974 Ford Bronco Woody is a 4x4 the Beach Boys Would Drive:

24. 1971 Ford Bronco - Bronco B.O.V.:

25. 1973 Ford Bronco - Rockin' Horse:

26. Kevin Garrett's 427-Powered '75 Bronco:

27. 1974 Ford Bronco:

28. 1969 Ford Bronco - The Off-Road Street Rod:

29. This Custom 1974 Half-Cab Bronco has Some Serious Kick:

30. Cummins-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco:

31. Here's How the Good Times Roll - 1975 Ford Bronco:

32. John Mears' Incredible 1974 Ford Bronco:

33. 1972 Ford Bronco of Our Dreams Goes to Auction:

34. 1974 Ford Bronco - Brand Loyalty:

35. 1966 Ford Bronco - Precious Metal:

36. 1966 Ford Bronco - Knock Knock:

37. 1970 Ford Bronco - Bronco Dedication:

38. A Sema 2017 Mini Feature on Skyjacker's Cool 1966 Bronco:

39. Bradley's Bronco - 1977 Ford Bronco:

40. A Free 1966 Ford Bronco that is Worth its Weight in Gold:

41. 1968 Ford Bronco - Resampled:

