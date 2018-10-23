3M Rolls Out Four New Colors for Its Wrap Film Series

It’s a wrap—a new custom 3M car wrap that is. The Minnesota-based conglomerate is mining for business and recently expanded its Wrap Film Series 1080 to include four new shades. The latest additions in the lineup include Gloss Flip Ghost Pearl, Gloss Silver Chrome, Satin Flip Psychedelic, and Shadow Military Green

The new flavors will make an appearance at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company will also reveal the 3M Automotive Window Film Obsidian Series for the tint happy crowd.

“Through the addition of four new colors, we are able to diversify our Wrap Film Series 1080 film offerings,” said Janelle Pizzi, 3M product marketer in a statement. “It’s not just the colors that make our films best in class, but also the product quality. That’s why 3M vinyl films deliver both eye-catching aesthetics and outstanding performance.”

Additionally during the SEMA show, 3M is launching a “Style Your Ride” program, a one-day basic training program where folks can learn the essentials for hood, roof, and racing stripe installations.

Vinyl wraps are a good way to add some flair and transform your new or used vehicle. It’s a relatively safe option over a new paint job, since the wraps are reversible and applied like shrink wrap by using an industrial heat gun.

If you grow tired of your Satin Flip Psychedelic wrap, it’s a fairly quick and easy removal process, but installing them requires a bit more time and patience. Unless you can do it yourself, it also requires a stack of cash, since some wrap installations can cost more than the cost of a new paint job.

The Wrap Film Series 1080 offers over 100-color options from Black Cherry to White Gold Sparkle, so there’s definitely something for everyone. For more info and to see more color options, visit 3M.com/1080films.