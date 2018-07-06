33rd Annual Concorso Italiano Tees Off Next Month

Love rare and exotic Italian cars? Don’t miss this year’s Concorso Italiano car show at the Black Horse Golf Course just northeast of Monterey, California next month.

This year’s show, now in its 33rd year, will celebrate everything Italian with some amazing automobiles and motorcycles in a beautiful setting.

Nearly 1,000 rare and exotic Italian vehicles will be on display including a 2017 Ferrari F-12 TDF, 1951 Siata Gran Sport Spyder, 1952 O.S.C.A. MT4, 1966 Bizzarrini P538, and a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO to name but a few.

“We are thrilled to be in our 33rd year as part of Monterey Car Week and cherish the fact that we are the biggest luxury and exotic Italian car show in the country. Numerous Italophiles, enthusiasts, collectors, celebrities, and hobbyists will come together to share their passion for these automotive works of art,” said Tom McDowell, chairman, Concorso Italiano in a statement.

“We are looking forward to the incredible vehicles and programming we have in store for this year and can’t wait to welcome our amazing guests.”

This year’s extravaganza will be held on on Saturday, August, 25. VIP tickets are $495 and general admission tickets are $180 and include general admission parking. We’ll see you on the green.