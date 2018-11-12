$3,000 in Three Days to Go Four-Wheeling

On this episode of “Dirt Every Day” presented by Tire Rack, the Dirt Heads find themselves in Pennsylvania with $3,000 to spend and just three days to go from vehicle purchase to off-roading, so it’s a mad scramble to find and build something fun.

Plus they have to fit 35-inch tires on whatever they buy. The guys end up with something pretty unusual when they drag home an Isuzu VehiCROSS, but is it all just good looks, or does this wacky wheeler also have the guts to hit the trail?

Building a 4×4 that you’ve never seen before! “Dirt Every Day” is all-new on Motor Trend!