21st Annual Endless Summer Cruisin’ Photo Gallery

If there was ever and even that personified driving you hot rod it’s Endless Summer Cruisin’ in Ocean City, Maryland. The fall event is a perfect way to wrap up the show season if you live on the East Coast where before you know it winter will be knocking at the door.

Thanks to a perfect combination of sun and surf wrapped up in a quaint seaside town it’s hard to imagine a better weekend. Combined with the spring Cruisin’ Ocean City event, the promoters have created a pair of ultimate weekend getaways.

This year the show, now in its 21st year, welcomed over 2,000 registered participants to enjoy the 10-mile strip during their visit. Since this is a true driving event you can check the well-detailed program to participate in a number of events and mini-shows across the town for the duration of your stay.

The epicenter of the event takes place at the Inlet (holding 1,500 cars) which is bordered by manicured beaches, deep-ocean and an old-time amusement park with a boardwalk that stretches for miles.

There’s nothing quite like scheduled morning cruises on the historical boardwalk with crowds cheering you as you motor by, reliving the past as you stroll through the arcades or grabbing a fun bite from any of the countless vendors.

It’s more fun that you can imagine checking out plenty of wicked muscle cars, hot rods, customs, classic trucks, and resto’s with the sounds of roaring surf and classic rock playing in the background. There’s also an indoor car show and get together at the Convention Center and satellite events at neat places like Phillips Crab House, Hooters, Cowboy Coast to name but a few.

Once the sun sets its time to have dinner, fuel up, and take on the strip to cruise with the sounds of roaring V-8s echoing well into the night. There are also a number of special celebrity appearances, numerous trophy ceremonies, and scheduled entertainment. This is an event that’s sure to sell out so plan ahead for next year. You can check it all out at www.specialeventpro.com.

Photos courtesy of Chuck Vranas, Street Rodder